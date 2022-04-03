On Daylight Saving, There Are More Options Than You Think

The United States may soon be living with Daylight Saving Time if the Senate has its way.

Are there drawbacks to that plan? Yes, say sleep experts. But the alternatives also have drawbacks.

Here’s a description of the options and what they can do to improve your daily life:

What if we had daylight saving time forever?

First, a word on nomenclature: Standard time is observed in the winter months by most of the United States. Daylight saving time is what we are in every spring after turning the clocks forward.

The Senate recently voted to make daylight saving time permanent, meaning there will be more sunshine in the afternoon. But without the transition to standard time in winter, people in many northern parts of the country would be awake at 8 p.m. in the dark…