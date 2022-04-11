On discord, Eric Zemor’s supporters disillusioned

When the results of the first round of the presidential election and the elimination of Eric Zeymore were announced, his supporters expressed their dismay on the Discord discussion forum. Some condemn “large-scale fraud”.

Activists of Eric Zemour during their final meeting at the Dom de Paris on April 7. © AFP / Karine Schmidt / Hans Lucas

For Eric Zemore’s Extremists, It’s Huge Disillusionment, Polimist, who had dreamed of a second round, eventually finished fourth with 7% of the vote. An hour after the first guess, the candidate Reconquest! Called Marine Le Pen to vote and said that his resolution “to continue the fight”, But at the Maison de la Mutualite in Paris, where his supporters met, the time was of tears and remorse.

The controversy was also rampant on the online discussion forum Discord, which was originally aimed at video game players and which…