On Fan's Request, Kapil Sharma Agrees To Share Pic Of Baby Boy Trishaan

On Fan's Request, Kapil Sharma Agrees To Share Pic Of Baby Boy Trishaan - Tech Kashif

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma had only recently revealed the name of his baby boy on social media. Now fans are flooding him with requests of posting baby Trishaan’s picture.

Kapil conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Twitter and one netizen demanded that they wish to see the picture of his newborn baby boy, which he welcomed with Ginni Chatrath on February 1. To his fan’s request, Kapil said, “Will post it soon.”

Meanwhile, Kapil’s comedy chat show The Kapil Sharma Show, which went off air in January, is all set to come back with a new season. As the host of the show, Kapil has shared that he plans to add new people to the creative team.

The show already stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. More actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season.

Kapil recently announced, “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment.”

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia. Apart from The Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil also has a Netflix comedy special set for release. He will also be featuring in Daadi Ki Shaadi series for SonyLIV.

(With IANS inputs)

