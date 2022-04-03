On Kapil Sharma’s birthday, Sony shares emotional compilation video of celebrities talking about comedian

On Kapil Sharma’s 41st birthday, Sony Entertainment Television shared an emotional compilation video in celebration. The video included moments from recent episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by the comedian himself. It showed multiple guests praising Kapil for all he has achieved in his life. (Also read: Kapil Sharma recalls early days in Mumbai: ‘People will laugh if I tell them how I started’)

First in the video was actor Sachin Khedekar, who praised Kapil for making a big name for himself after arriving in Mumbai from Amritsar. “He’s a wonderful example of that,” he said. Kapil folded his hands in gratitude and said “Love you, Sir.” Ravi Kishan said, “You come alive on this show. This man frees you of all your troubles.”

Cricketer Virender Sehwag said, “There are two…