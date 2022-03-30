On National Doctors’ Day, saying thanks is just the start

March 30 is National Doctors’ Day, which provides an opportunity to thank the courageous souls on health care’s front line who have been battling to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic while pushing back against the flood of medical misinformation appearing on social media and elsewhere.

The last year has been brutal as patients infected with the Delta and Omicron COVID-19 variants filled up hospitals while militant campaigns were launched against vaccines, mask-wearing and public health officials who fought to protect their communities. It’s no wonder then that, according to a recent survey, many physicians and other health professionals are contemplating early retirement or severely reducing their work hours.

It appears that Congress is starting to appreciate the…