On Palm Sunday, Pope calls for ceasefire in Ukraine for Easter

Vatican City, April 10 (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday called for a ceasefire in Ukraine for Easter, and questioned the value of putting the victory flag “over a pile of rubble”, in an apparent reference to Russia.

Francis spoke at the end of Palm Sunday service for nearly 50,000 people in St Peter’s Square, the first time since 2019 the public was allowed to attend two years of scaled-back services due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He said, “Put down the arms! Let the battle of Easter begin. But not through resumption of arms and restarting the war, but through open genuine dialogue for some sacrifices for the good of the people.” To reach peace.”

