On Palm Sunday, Pope calls for ceasefire in Ukraine for Easter

April 10, 2022

by Philip Pullela

Vatican City (Reuters) – Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter cease-fire in Ukraine, and questioned the value of putting the victory flag “over a pile of rubble”, in an apparent reference to Russia.

Francis spoke at the end of Palm Sunday service for nearly 50,000 people in St Peter’s Square, the first time since 2019 the public was allowed to attend two years of scaled-back services due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“Put down the arms! Let an Easter ceasefire begin. But not to restart arms and war again but a …