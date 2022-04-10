On Palm Sunday, Pope Calls For Easter Truce In Ukraine, Condemns ‘folly Of War’

VATICAN CITY : Pope Francis called for an Easter truce in Ukraine and condemned the “folly of war” as he led Palm Sunday services in St. Peter’s Square before an audience of tens of thousands of people.

He also urged negotiations to find a solution to the conflict. In an apparent reference to Russia, he said: “What kind of victory would be one that plants a flag on a heap of rubble?”

Francis spoke at the end of a Palm Sunday service, the first since 2019 in which the public had been allowed back in the square following two years of scaled-back services because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Some in the crowd put small Ukrainian flags at the tip of olive branches and a woman who read one of the prayers near the altar…