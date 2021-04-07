On social media, Kapil Sharma asked the fan, the question asked the actor, - I am sitting at home myself ... - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

LATEST

The Kapil Sharma Show, a popular program by television comedian Kapil Sharma, aired in February 2021. He is currently spending quality time with his children and wife. It is learned that the show will return with a new version in the month of May. Meanwhile, a fan has expressed a desire to work with Kapil. In response to which Kapil gave a befitting reply.

A fan asked Kapil, “I want to work with you, Sir, can I have a chance?” In response, Kapil said- ‘I am sitting at home now, brother’. Kapil’s reply has gone viral. Let me tell you The Kapil Sharma Show took off in the second week of February. The show ran for two years. The show went on air in December 2018. When Kapil was asked by the fan why the show was closed, Kapil replied that he gave a. To welcome the child.

Kapil also has a daughter, named Anayara. Confirming the return of the show, Krishna Abhishek said last month- ‘The show is returning again in the month of May. We have not yet set a date. This time, new things will be seen in the show. A remake of the show’s set is being made. This time there will be a new set and many more new things are being added. There is a lot of excitement among the fans about the same show ‘.

