On the birthday of mother Babita, Kareena Kapoor shared throwback pictures, wrote- ‘You are our strength’

Kareena Kapoor’s mom and actress Babita Kapoor is celebrating her birthday on at this time i.e. twentieth April. Babita is congratulating her on her birthday, from her followers to Bollywood stars. On this special day, Kareena has posted two photos on her Instagram.

Seen with each daughters
In a single image, Babita is standing within the center with Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor on both aspect. Babita is wooing each of her daughters. There’s one other black and white image which is an image of Babita when she used to behave.
Kareena wrote within the caption- ‘Completely satisfied birthday, which is our power. We’re the world. My mom Lolo and I’ll undoubtedly all the time trouble you. ‘ Kareena has tagged Karisma Kapoor with this put up.

Stars want
On Kareena’s put up, designer Manish Malhotra writes, ‘Completely satisfied birthday Babita ji.’ Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor posted a coronary heart emoticon within the feedback part. Please inform that each Kareena and Karisma are very near their mom. When Kareena was pregnant, her mom was seen massaging her head.

Movie profession
Babita’s father Hari Shivdasani, who belongs to the movie household, was additionally an actor. Babita made her debut in 1966 with the movie ‘Dus Lakh’. He acquired an enormous recognition from the movie ‘Raj’, launched the next yr. He was accompanied by famous person Rajesh Khanna. Babita in her profession, together with ‘Haseena Maan Jaagi’, ‘Tumse Achcha Kaun’, ‘Anjaana’, ‘Id’, ‘Kal Aaj Aur Kal’, ‘Bikhre Moti’, ‘Jeet’ and ‘Ek Haseena Do Deewane’ amongst different movies Why? Babita married Raj Kapoor’s son and actor Randhir Kapoor on November 6, 1971. After marriage, she distanced herself from movies.

