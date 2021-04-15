ENTERTAINMENT

On the picture of Disha Patni, Rahul Vaidya tagged and wrote Disha Parmar …

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Actress Disha Patani could be very lively on social media. Disha is understood not just for her magnificence but additionally for her daring fashion and health. Disha lately shared a few of her images on social media, which had been favored by followers in addition to many celebs. On the identical time, on the photographs of Disha Patni, Rahul Vaidya has made a remark tagging Disha Parmar.

Disha Patni Images
Truly, Disha Patni lately shared her three photos on Instagram. Followers favored the daring avatar of Disha within the photos. About 2 million likes have come on these images, whereas about 10 thousand folks have commented on these images. Followers should not uninterested in praising path images.

Rahul Vaidya commented
A number of followers additionally commented on the path images, together with many followers. One in every of these stars was Rahul Vaidya. Whereas praising Disha Patni, Rahul additionally talked about his girlfriend Disha Parmar. Rahul wrote- ‘There’s something particular within the path, the title itself.’ After this remark, Rahul tagged Disha Parmar and has additionally used fireplace emoji.

Disha Initiatives
Please inform that Disha Patni’s images are sometimes viral on social media. Speaking about Disha Patni’s upcoming movies, she’s going to quickly be seen within the movie Radhe – Your Most Wished Bhai with Salman Khan. Together with this, a villain can even be seen in 2 path.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
11
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

Even after scoring a century, captain Sanju Samson could not get Rajasthan Royals win against Punjab Kings, know what said after the match
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top