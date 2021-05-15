ENTERTAINMENT

On TV Ramarjuna WTP World Television Premiere Date Time Schedule & Channel Name

Ramarjuna WTP



Hello, all the entertainment lovers get ready for up and coming World Television Premiere Ramarjuna. The movie is going to enthral you this Sunday with its remarkable action sequence and a wonderful performance by the lead star of the movie. Well, the movie is one of the latest releases of the ongoing year received a fair response from the audience at the box office. Most of the viewers find it a decent entertainer packed with ultimate action, a compelling plot, with wonderful performance. Now, Ramarjuna WTP is going to knock off the socks of all the viewers.

Ramarjuna World Television Premiere will hit your television screen at 7 PM on Zee Kannada on 16 May 2021. Ramarjuna is a directorial debut of Anish Tejeshwar, however, the director had been praised for his direction in the movie. The movie was released on 29th January 2021. The movie didn’t get a sufficient amount of audience in the theatres due to the restrictions. But, gained a favourable response even with the limited audience at the box office. However, the movie adopts all the hard-hitting sources to entertain the audience but it falls somewhere along with its plot.

The plot of the movie centres around the recovery of the insurance succumbed to political scams. The story of the movie set in a small town placed on the verge of an urban city. A large group of middle-class people find a saviour in Ram. Well, Ram is an insurance agent who bends over backwards to resolve the issue of all his clients and even the rest o the people. He even gets succeded in this but soon he realizes that after many attempts he only managed to help limited people. He then decides to remove all the flaws of the system.

As we mentioned above that Anish Tejeshwar has come up with a directorial debut but still come up with a top-notch direction. Mounted with action along with great suspense keep maintained by twists and turns. The movie is bankrolled by Rakshit Shetty under the production banner of Winkwhistle Productions. The cinematography of the movie is done by Naveen Kumar S. Ramarjuna cast Anish Tejeshwar and Nishvika Naidu in the leading roles. All the viewers can enjoy the movie along with his family and friends on Zee Kannada at 7 PM this Sunday. Stay in the loop with Social Telecast for more on Ramarjuna World Television Premiere.


Previous articleWTP Big Brother World Television Premiere On TV Check Date Time & Channel Name

Related Items:

Most Popular

90
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
69
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
41
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
34
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top