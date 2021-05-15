On TV Ramarjuna WTP World Television Premiere Date Time Schedule & Channel Name







Hello, all the entertainment lovers get ready for up and coming World Television Premiere Ramarjuna. The movie is going to enthral you this Sunday with its remarkable action sequence and a wonderful performance by the lead star of the movie. Well, the movie is one of the latest releases of the ongoing year received a fair response from the audience at the box office. Most of the viewers find it a decent entertainer packed with ultimate action, a compelling plot, with wonderful performance. Now, Ramarjuna WTP is going to knock off the socks of all the viewers.

Ramarjuna World Television Premiere will hit your television screen at 7 PM on Zee Kannada on 16 May 2021. Ramarjuna is a directorial debut of Anish Tejeshwar, however, the director had been praised for his direction in the movie. The movie was released on 29th January 2021. The movie didn’t get a sufficient amount of audience in the theatres due to the restrictions. But, gained a favourable response even with the limited audience at the box office. However, the movie adopts all the hard-hitting sources to entertain the audience but it falls somewhere along with its plot.

The plot of the movie centres around the recovery of the insurance succumbed to political scams. The story of the movie set in a small town placed on the verge of an urban city. A large group of middle-class people find a saviour in Ram. Well, Ram is an insurance agent who bends over backwards to resolve the issue of all his clients and even the rest o the people. He even gets succeded in this but soon he realizes that after many attempts he only managed to help limited people. He then decides to remove all the flaws of the system.

As we mentioned above that Anish Tejeshwar has come up with a directorial debut but still come up with a top-notch direction. Mounted with action along with great suspense keep maintained by twists and turns. The movie is bankrolled by Rakshit Shetty under the production banner of Winkwhistle Productions. The cinematography of the movie is done by Naveen Kumar S. Ramarjuna cast Anish Tejeshwar and Nishvika Naidu in the leading roles. All the viewers can enjoy the movie along with his family and friends on Zee Kannada at 7 PM this Sunday. Stay in the loop with Social Telecast for more on Ramarjuna World Television Premiere.