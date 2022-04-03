On Xavi, Gavi and Araujo: “Barcelona can’t allow any of them to go”

xavi hernandezthe coach FC BarcelonaAssured this Saturday that the Catalan can not afford the club’s excursions Gavic and of Ronald arauzzowho have not yet renewed their contract with the Barca entity.

In the press conference before the match against L Seville, for LaLiga’s match day 30, the former Barcelona midfielder mentioned the future of the Spanish international and Uruguay international. “They are very important. The club cannot allow either of these to go.”Started by saying

And he added: “He is an excellent footballer. I think it’s just a matter of time to renew it. I would like to think that both will stay and make a deal with the club. I’m optimistic”.

article is given below

Also, Xavi mentioned the possibility…