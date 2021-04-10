LATEST

On XFL gig, Pat McAfee says sideline reporting was “not for me”

Avatar
By
Posted on
On XFL gig, Pat McAfee says sideline reporting was "not for me"

By all accounts, the second incarnation of the XFL was an improvement from the initial version, even if it was met with a similar fate (thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic). While the original version introduced football fans to some of the broadcasting innovations we take for granted today, the 2020 version provided fans with a somewhat improved focus on gameplay and a bunch of memorable moments thanks to players and coaches being mic’d up as well as the immediate access given to sideline reporters in-between plays.

One of those sideline reporters was PatMcAfee, who went viral with his reaction to a fantastic punt that was marred by the coverage team’s inability to keep it out of the endzone. McAfee received some praise at the time for his ebullient personality and ability to challenge players and coaches on their decisions right after big plays.

Although McAfee’s work might have been one of the highlights left behind by the short-lived second incarnation (out of three?) of the XFL, it doesn’t sound like it was that fun of an experience for the podcaster. He talked about it on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, saying that the sideline reporter role was “not for him” and that he had been “bamboozled” about the particulars.

“I’m not trained for this. People go to school for a long time to be good sideline reporters. There’s certain information, there has to be timing, you have to remember certain things. I’m like, this ain’t my fucking thing.”

“Like, this is what you have to do. You have to ask for permission to speak, so we’ll send it to the truck, and the truck will send it there. They’ll give you a yes, then you can talk or whatever. I’m like, okay, that’s not gonna work. That’s just not how it’s going. They’re like, well that’s how this whole thing goes.”

McAfee also discussed the moment when he almost got run over on the sidelines while interviewing Troy Aikman, another viral moment that stands out from the lone season.

“I’m like, where am I supposed to stand? They’re like, you can go wherever you want. I was like, okay, you got it. I fucking was, what, five yards behind the line of scrimmage and I heard in my ear ‘GET OFF THE FIELD.’”

While McAfee has dabbled in a lot of roles in sports broadcasting in recent years, it sounds like we can assume sideline reporting will not be something in his future.

[Pat McAfee Show]

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
866
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
864
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
829
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
806
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
784
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
761
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
759
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
711
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
674
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
673
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top