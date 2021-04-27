Once again, users will get new features on WHATSAPP – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

WhatsApp is able to launch a brand new characteristic for customers very quickly. It’s discovered that WhatsApp is busy testing a brand new characteristic that can change Voice Observe’s PLAYBACK SPEED. Nevertheless, the same characteristic was launched final month. Based on the WHATSAPP replace tracker WAbetaInfo, 3 playback speeds have been added to Android’s beta channel, together with 1x, 1. 5x and 2x. For info, tell us that there isn’t a PLAYBACK SPEED to decelerate the voice message.

In the meanwhile, there isn’t a info on when the steady model goes to return, however PLAYBACK SPEED is claimed to be launched within the coming month. Tell us that voice notes on WhatsApp will play at regular velocity by default, and customers must set the choice manually.

Voice notice bubble will get a brand new icon with three PLAYBACK velocity choices. Whereas this new characteristic won’t make a lot distinction to some customers, some customers wanted this characteristic. For info, tell us that these options are already current on many platforms like YouTube, DailyMotion.

New sticker pack discovered: WHATSAPP launched its sticker characteristic a couple of years in the past and has been one of many sticker’s favourite options ever since. Earlier, WhatsApp had launched a sticker pack with the World Well being Group (WHO) known as ‘Vaccine for All’ (Vaccine for All). With which WhatsApp hopes to have the ability to join individuals to one another by way of these stickers.

