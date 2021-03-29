One boat vs the world’s trading system: All the memes on the Suez Canal – Film Daily

As the Suez Canal continued to be blocked, the memes kept flowing even more rapidly as the days wore on.

Breaking: the Ever Given was reportedly just freed from the Suez per The New York Times. The issue with the Ever Given persisted for five days, disrupting international trade and ticking off yet another box on the year of disastrous events. Through it all, Twitter could be counted on to provide some humor.

So grab your smallest bulldozer (seriously, what were they thinking) and delve into more of these hilarious Suez Canal memes.

Suez Canal boat meme, chronic pain edition pic.twitter.com/Do8UAD7Bmu – em ☾ ☆ || blm / acab (@ emilygayle99) March 26, 2021

Pass the ibuprofen

That stinks, dude, but at least you’re able to laugh about it. Humor is the best medicine after all.

I genuinely cannot get enough of the suez canal memes they’re so fucking funny to me pic.twitter.com/RlwPD3GXt3 — Hours (@0600Hours) March 25, 2021

SOS girl

Don’t worry, girl, we are on our way . . . oh wait . . .

And of course, memes can’t be missing#SuezCanal #SuezBlocked #Evergreen pic.twitter.com/7ZmUx7lHoB — Peace to Jews and Arabs 🇦🇪🇮🇱🇧🇭🕊️ (@UAE_YOT2019) March 25, 2021

Bad driver

Looks like no one ever taught him how to drive stick shift.

The meme game is strong with this boat stuck in the Suez canal. pic.twitter.com/fQL8rN306I – Chloé Charlier @ (@LOfTheInternet) March 25, 2021

We can see you

Oof, sorry dude. Remember the Internet is forever.

I like it when memes collide (like ships in the Suez canal.) pic.twitter.com/SHAcVPnQgK — So tired, so poor. (@Standplaats_KRK) March 26, 2021

Wrong turn

Looks like they can’t get back onto the turnpike. Whoops!

these suez canal memes are going to be then end of me pic.twitter.com/WQN4YH9RTC – Olivia (@oliviareigle_) March 28, 2021

History has its eyes on us

Christopher Columbus must be rolling in his grave right about now.

My new hobby is collecting Suez Canal ship ran-aground memes. pic.twitter.com/eZHdnuyr8n – Greg Gershuny🔥🌎 (@GregGershuny) March 25, 2021

Decisions, decisions

Now that is relatable. We can already hear the burger calling our name . . .

My contribution to the Suez Canal meme project pic.twitter.com/xlBwxHOaTq – Bhavvik Bhatia (@bhavvikbhatia) March 27, 2021

That one guy

We’ve all been there. Think it may be time you call your group mates again, dude. Or maybe the professor.

Favourite Suez Canal meme so far pic.twitter.com/cY53NxeECQ — Lily Bailey (@LilyBaileyUK) March 28, 2021

Nighttime thoughts

We don’t think he’s seen any of the recent pictures, it looks pretty stuck . . .

biggest crossover event since avengers endgame (beaver memes x suez canal memes) pic.twitter.com/5QcZMtKDmr — joelle *:･ﾟ✧ (@traderjoelle) March 27, 2021

Beavers, Assemble!

Well, we’re glad to see someone is getting something good out of this whole situation.

