One Day Left For Anupama And Vanraj's Divorce

In the previous episode of Anupamaa, we have watched that Kavya tried to attempt suicide. But somehow, things settle down because of Anupama once again. Later, Advaith took her to the clinic and then informs everyone that she is fine and allows everyone to meet her. Anupama goes to her and slaps her everyone shocked seeing her. Now, in the latest episode, Anupama makes Kavya understand the importance of life and suggests her fighting with the situation instead of running away.

Meanwhile, Dr Advaith comes and says that people who finish their life will go but their beloved dies daily recalling them. Kavya promises that she won’t do anything like this ever again. Advaith then requests everyone to let Kavya rest for a while. Kavya then tells Anupama, she hears Vanraj isn’t ready to divorce you and denies going to the court tomorrow. She says that his words frightened her and this is the main reason behind doing all this.

Anupama holds her hand asks her to have faith in her. She says that she will keep her promise. Samar tries to feed Baa but she denies it, Nandini tries to convince her and says otherwise you will be laid on the bed next to Kavya. Baa gets agree. Meantime, Anupama walks to Vanraj and asks what did he tell Kavya that she won’t give divorce to her. She asks her that we are going to court by tomorrow and will conclude the divorce anyhow.

Vanraj then goes to Kavya but she turns her face. Vanraj sits beside her and apologises to her. Kavya threatens Vanraj that she will again commit suicide if she won’t go to court tomorrow. Vanraj pleads for help but Kavya neglects and says she won’t until divorce will be done. Everyone in the family is disappointed due to Anupama and Vanraj divorce. Pakhi tells her brother that it is going to happen after many attempts.

She says we all bend over backwards to stop this but all went in vain. Samar and Pakhi hug each other cry. Anupama comes there noticed the sad face of her family. She tries to cheer them up but in vain. She then says that it is the last night of Anupama and Vanraj together we can’t spend it without celebration. Vanraj is perplexed as he is still in dilemma for divorce and marry to Kavya. The episode ends, get the complete Anupama written update here at Social Telecast.

