One Day Season 4 Dated – Release Date and Latest Updates – Finance Rewind

Date Ek Live is a Japanese light novel series. It is written by Koshi Tachiban. The series is illustrated by TSUNAKO. Fujimi Shobo has published 22 editions since March 2020 under its Fujimi Fantasia Bunko imprint.

Two manga adaptations were published by KADOKAWA SHOTEN and FUJIMI SHOBO in MONTHLY SHONEN ACE and MONTHLY DRAGON AGE. The city has completed three seasons so far. This first season aired in the year 2013 between April and June.

Date A Live Season 4 – Release Date

After completing more than three seasons of the series, no one can question the success of the series. There is no doubt that Live One has been successful and has established a huge audience for itself. Viewers eagerly await 4Th weather. After completion of the third session in March 2019.

So far the makers have chosen to remain silent about the 4th season of the series. However, we cannot disappoint the readers. So we have tried to predict it based on the difference of the previous season. And according to this the next season which was 4 should be released in the year 2023.

A live date – you know no less

We know that the first series of the series was released in the year 2013. After which the second season produced by IMS Production was added between April and June 2014. An original anime film “Date a Live TMT MAYURI Judgment” between the second and third seasons was released in the year 2015. Some fans are not aware that the spin-off of the light novel series, DATE A LIVE FRAGMENT: DATE A BULLET Began, began its publication in March 2017.

After which a third season was aired by JC Staff from January 2019 to March 2019. The director of the adaptation of the anime was Katero Motonaga. This adoption was produced by AIC Plus. And if viewers don’t know, the first episode of the series was streamed on 31scheduled tribe March is aired Tokyo mx at sixTh In the second year of April 2013.

