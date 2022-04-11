One killed after being stabbed in fight at Sydney Royal Easter Show

A man is in custody after a young man was stabbed to death and another injured during a wild brawl at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.

Both youths were taken to Westmead Hospital, where police announced that one of them had died.

Police said emergency services were called to the event at around 8 pm on Monday.

ABC understands that preliminary investigation suggests it was not a random stabbing and that the people involved knew each other.

Viewers uploaded several videos on social media showing people fighting near the carnival ride section.

Footage from the scene showed several people involved in a brawl, with one man repeatedly kneeling and punching the other.

In another video, a man wearing a high-visibility vest is shown lying on the ground surrounded by employees.

