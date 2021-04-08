One more to go – Ronaldo aiming for the ultimate throne after surpassing Brazil legend

Yes, you heard it right. Another article about yet another record related to Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, this one is not about breaking the record of goals scored against Cagliari inside the penalty box (or something similar), but we’re talking about the real thing.

According to Tuttosport (via ilBianconero), the Portuguese superstar’s early strike against Napoli took his career tally to 773 goals.

Therefore, CR7 overtook the legendary Romario who reportedly scored 772 goals throughout his illustrious career.

With the former Brazilian striker now in his rear view, Ronaldo has just one more name to overcome in order to become the most prolific scorer of all-time.

The man in question is Austrian-Czech legend Josef Bican. Whilst some claim that the late striker scored 948 goals throughout his professional career, FIFA only recognizes a lower tally of 805 goals.

This means that the Juventus striker only needs 32 goals to equal Bican’s recognized record, and is 33 away from breaking it.

If he manages to stay away from unfortunate injuries, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star can definitely reach this number and mark another achievement to his illustrious career.

The question remains whether this anticipated historic feet would be accomplished with the Old Lady or at another football club.

The Portugal captain’s current contract expires in the summer of 2022, and his future in Turin remains in doubt, especially after receiving some harsh criticism from a section of the fans and observers following the disappointing Champions League round 16 elimination at the hands of Porto.

Nonetheless, Ronaldo continues to lead the Serie A goal-scoring charts with 25 strikes this season.