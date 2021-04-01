One Movie First Week Box Office Collection Till Now Income Report

ENTERTAINMENT

Mammooty has taken the charge to entertain the people post lockdown. One of the most brilliant and versatile Mollywood actors is doing wonders with its previous horror release The Priest released on 11th March 2021. Now, the actor has geared up with another anticipated release One. Well, it is a Malayalam language political thriller featuring Mammootty in the lead. It was initially slated on 22 May 2020 for its theatrical release but later postponed due to the crisis. Now, it is all set to knock off the socks of the audience on the big screen. So, get ready for another heart conquering performance of Mammootty.

The story of the movie is written by Bobby and Sanjay depicting the tale of various political ideologies and the services provided by one of the most ideal Chief Minister Kadakkal Chandran, who is also a senior politician who gets selected as the Chief Minister of Kerala under a sort of emergency. The first teaser of the movie has been released on 7 September 2020 and the trailer of the movie has been released on 10 March 2021. The dynamic trailer of the movie is gathering the attention of the audience and it expects that it will do solid in the theatres.

One is coming with a huge but incredible ensemble of cast. Along with Mammootty, it casts Murali Gopy, Siddique, Joju George, Nimisha Sajyan, Gayatri Arun, and Shanker Ramakrishnan appearing in the vital roles. It is directed by Santhosh Viswanath and produced by Sreelakshmi. R under the production banner of Ichais Production. The music of the movie is composed by Gopi Sundar.

It is the consecutive second release of the actor in the same month. Mammooty is recognised as the ultimate winner of Mollywood. However, he has widely known for his glorious performance in many Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi either. He is one of the greatest actors in Indian Cinema. He is a three-time National Award Winner. Along with this he is also won Kerala State Film Awards seven times and thirteen Filmfare Awards South. He also bestowed with Padma Shri. So, catch the all-new movie of our beloved actor Mammooty and get a heavy dose of entertainment and that’s too on the silver screen. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on One movie Review.

