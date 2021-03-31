ENTERTAINMENT

One Movie Total Box Office Collection Till Now Income Report: Malayalam Political Thriller

One is the all-new Malayalam political thriller movie giving a flawless performance at the box office. Well, it is the second consecutive release of Mammootty in the same month after The Priest. The previous release of Mammootty, The Preist has accumulating estimated box office figures nowadays. Now, One also comes in charge to bag hefty numbers along with impressing the audience on the screen. One is gaining positive words of mouth from the audience and critics which is leading to become the commercial and critical hit of the ongoing year. The movie is giving a phenomenal performance at the box office and will manage to retain its hold.

The movie has been released on 26th March 2021, the movie has experienced a completely favourable first weekend. It took a fly start on its first day and fetched Rs 2 crores. It has experienced an excellent start and also maintains superb hold on its second day as well and received the same. It has collected a total worldwide box office collection of more than Rs 4 crores. It has collected Rs 76 lakhs alone from Kerala Box Office on its first day.

Well, the movie is standing at the third position after The Priest and Thallapathy Vijay Starrer Master in the current year. Along with the domestic box office, it is also performing extremely well at the Overseas as well and assisting One in collecting a thriving collection, especially in the UAE-GCC region. The box office reports of the rest of the regions are also beneficial. Now, it has entered its first week and after a supportive Monday, it is heading on collecting more bucks in its kitty. The Holiday advance the collection of Monday for the movie.

Even after giving an excellent performance, the movie is running behind The Priest. The Priest is also Mammootty in the lead role, it has released on 19th March as the first release of the lead actor Post Lockdown. The Priest has surpassed its production budget and now adding its profit. While coming to the One, it is one of the grand releases of director Santosh Vishwanath.

It is bankrolled by Sreelakshmi . R under the production banner of Anto Joseph Film. The cinematography of the movie has done by Vaidy Somassundaram. Apart from Mammootty, One cast Murali Gopy, Joju George, Siddique, and Mathew Thomas in the leading roles. Stay in the loop for more information and all the latest updates on One total box office collection.

