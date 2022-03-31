“One of the victims was a criminal liaison with McDonald’s Zvole”

The fatal shooting at McDonald’s in Zwol may be related to conflict in the criminal circuit. Sources say one of the two victims had criminal contacts RTV EastI second victim is his elder brother.

The victims were part of the Alevi community, a religious movement within the Turkish community in the Netherlands. Sources in that community told the regional broadcaster that the youngest brother had in the past had links with a criminal organization surrounding Hussain Bebasin. In the Netherlands, he is serving a life sentence for murder, abetment to murder, hostage-taking, drug trafficking and participation in a criminal organization.

“The youngest was with that infamous group everyone in our community knew,” say sources. “They were very fanatical people who also had links with the terrorist organization PKK. Everyone looked at them through those contacts with a prying eye.”

loan

according to the sources,…