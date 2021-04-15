ONE on TNT II Results (Christian Lee retains his lightweight gold)

ONE Championship returned Wednesday evening with ONE on TNT II. This was a beforehand recorded occasion from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The action-packed card continued the ONE on TNT collection and featured a ONE Tremendous Collection Muay Thai contest in addition to 4 blended martial arts fights. All of those bouts completed inside the space and listed below are your ONE on TNT II outcomes.

Within the prime of the marquee prizefight, reigning ONE Light-weight world champion Christian Lee added one other one to the spotlight reel by halting the #3-ranked light-weight contender Timofey Nastyukhin within the first body.

Each fighters measured one another out early as each had cognizance of the opposite’s skill to complete the struggle. Lee was first to shut distance, throwing a quick proper hand after which capturing for a double-leg. Nevertheless, Nastyukhin was in a position to learn the offense and defend towards the takedown.

However as Nastyukhin encroached in direction of Lee’s house with a mixture, Lee caught him on the within with a brief left hand. After noticing his opponent was harm, Lee instantly jumped on Nastyukhin. He rained down an unwavering quantity of punches to the pinnacle till the referee referred to as issues off.

Janet Todd earns one other Muay Thai win

Within the co-feature, ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion and #2-ranked atomweight Muay Thai contender Janet “JT” Todd scored an emphatic end over #3-ranked contender Anne “Ninja” Line Hogstad. This transpired within the third spherical of their ONE Tremendous Collection Muay Thai contest.

Todd got here out firing from the gate and had a compounded confidence that translated into larger output all through. Hogstad tried to make use of the vary and her body to her benefit, however Todd was in a position to learn this nicely all all through. Within the remaining spherical, Todd folded Hogstad with a crushing physique kick to the liver, which compelled the referee to halt the competition.

On the lead card that broadcast through Bleacher Report, Yoshiki Nakahara took a DQ win. The disqualification came visiting ONE Warrior Collection combatant Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg from an unlawful kick to the pinnacle of a grounded opponent in spherical two.

In a flyweight blended martial arts contest, Little Whirlwind Wang Shuo provides to his win streak. He knocked out Kim Kyu Sung with a razor-sharp elbow within the remaining body of the struggle.

Additionally in a bantamweight collision that kicked off the occasion, Shuya Kamikubo compelled ONE Championship newcomer Mitchell Chamale to faucet out. He did so within the second body through a rear-naked choke.

ONE on TNT II Outcomes

ONE Light-weight World Championship: Christian Lee (c) defeats Timofey Nastyukhin through Technical Knockout (TKO) at 1:13 of spherical 1

Muay Thai – Atomweight: Janet Todd defeats Anne Line Hogstad through Technical Knockout (TKO) at 1:36 of spherical 3

Blended Martial Arts – Featherweight: Yoshiki Nakahara defeats Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg through Disqualification at 4:54 of spherical 2

MMA – Flyweight: Wang Shuo defeats Kim Kyu Sung through Knockout (KO) at 1:51 of spherical 3

Blended Martial Arts – Bantamweight: Shuya Kamikubo defeats Mitchell Chamale through Submission (Rear-naked Choke) 2:13 of spherical 2

