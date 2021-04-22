ONE on TNT III Post-Event Interviews

ONE on TNT III Put up-Occasion interviews had been performed with John Lineker, Yuya Wakamatsu, Nieky Holzken, and John Wayne Parr. They fielded questions following their riveting contests at ONE on TNT III which broadcasted on Wednesday, April twenty first.

Yet one more installment of the ONE on TNT collection has simply transpired and the pugilistic proceedings proceed with ONE on TNT IV this coming Wednesday, April twenty eighth.

John Lineker, the present #1-ranked bantamweight contender, dominated Troy Worthen in quintessential Lineker style. Fingers of Stone notched an emphatic first-round knockout victory within the night’s high of the marquee bout.

Lineker talked a few myriad of topics together with his memorable efficiency towards Worthen, his ideas on probably difficult Bibiano Fernandes subsequent for the ONE Bantamweight world title, and what the rest of the calendar yr seems like for him competitively.

Within the co-feature attraction, #4-ranked flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu overcame a real battle of wills. He bested the #5-ranked contender Reece McLaren to win by unanimous resolution.

Wakamatsu talked about testing expertise with McLaren’s well-regarded grappling. Plus, the multi-sensory expertise of breaking his opponent’s spirit on this prizefight and eyeing down the following challenger.

ONE on TNT III Put up-Occasion

In a ONE Tremendous Collection Muay Thai dream matchup, kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken defeated veteran Muay Thai warrior John Wayne Parr. He gained by highlight-reel knockout within the second spherical. This battle featured a number of knockdowns and excessive octane motion all through.

Holzken talked about his efficiency towards a legend in Parr and the prolonged aggressive historical past between his coach and Parr’s coach. Plus, he mentioned the sequence main as much as the fight-ending KO and what the aggressive future holds for Holzken.

Parr talked concerning the measurable delight that he has competing underneath the ONE Championship banner. Plus, he bought into specifics on his bout with Holzken and what the long run holds for the Australian placing icon.

Dylan Bowker

I’ve been enamored with fight sports activities for so long as I can keep in mind. I’ve hosted MMA speak exhibits Lights Out and Pure Combat Radio with featured company like Jens Pulver, Roy Nelson, Miesha Tate, Mark Coleman, and extra. I’ve been an MMA broadcaster for XFFC in addition to BTC and have performed play by play commentary on dwell pay per view on GFL in addition to FITE TV. I’ve offered written, audio, and video content material overlaying a number of the largest MMA promotions like Rumble within the Cage, Unified MMA, and King of the Cage. I’ve labored as a sports activities leisure persona for over 5 years and given play-by-play or featured promotions of KSW, ONE Championship, TKO, and Invicta FC. My work might be discovered within the USA Right now Sports activities affiliate MMA Torch, Cageside Press, MMA Sucka, and Liberty Multimedia.