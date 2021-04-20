LATEST

ONE on TNT III Preview

Avatar
By
Posted on
ONE on TNT III Preview

ONE on TNT III Preview

ONE Championship returns on April twenty first for the third installment of their ONE on TNT sequence, filmed on the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April seventh. The sequence will conclude with a fourth occasion on April twenty eighth, which airs stay on TNT.

ONE on TNT III is headlined by former UFC bantamweight contender John Lineker, who takes on American Troy Worthen. Worthen is a late discover substitute for Lineker’s authentic opponent Stephen Loman, who was withdrawn from the bout because of a optimistic COVID-19 take a look at.

Lineker (33-9) will probably be trying so as to add to his two-fight profitable run below the ONE banner, which incorporates wins over Muin Gafurov and Kevin Belingon.

Worthen (7-1) will probably be seeking to get again into the win column following a loss to Yusup Saadulaev in December. Previous to that, he opened his ONE tenure with three straight wins.

The co-main occasion options longtime ONE staple Reece McLaren (14-7), who will probably be trying so as to add to a two-fight win streak of his personal and stake his declare for a flyweight title shot when he takes on Japan’s Yuya Wakamatsu.

Wakamatsu (13-4) is driving a three-fight win streak, following a submission loss to Demetrious Johnson again in March 2019 at ONE: A New Period.

Additionally on the cardboard, Marat Gafurov (18-3) takes on Rae Yoon Okay (13-3), with the winner slated to face American star Eddie Alvarez at ONE on TNT IV.

The cardboard is rounded out by a strawweight MMA contest, in addition to a catchweight (80.8kg) Muay Thai bout between returning Australian legend John Wayne Parr, who faces Dutch star Nieky Holzken.

ONE on TNT III full card:

Bantamweight MMA: John Lineker (Brazil) vs. Troy Worthen (USA)

Flyweight MMA: Reece McLaren (Australia) vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (Japan)

Catchweight (80.8kg) Muay Thai: Nieky Holzken (Netherlands) vs. John Wayne Parr (Australia)

Light-weight MMA: Marat Gafurov (Russia) vs. Rae Yoon Okay (South Korea)

Strawweight MMA: Ryuto Sawada (Japan) vs. Miao Li Tao (China)

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
37
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
36
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
33
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
31
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top