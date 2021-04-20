ONE on TNT III Preview

ONE Championship returns on April twenty first for the third installment of their ONE on TNT sequence, filmed on the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April seventh. The sequence will conclude with a fourth occasion on April twenty eighth, which airs stay on TNT.

ONE on TNT III is headlined by former UFC bantamweight contender John Lineker, who takes on American Troy Worthen. Worthen is a late discover substitute for Lineker’s authentic opponent Stephen Loman, who was withdrawn from the bout because of a optimistic COVID-19 take a look at.

Lineker (33-9) will probably be trying so as to add to his two-fight profitable run below the ONE banner, which incorporates wins over Muin Gafurov and Kevin Belingon.

Worthen (7-1) will probably be seeking to get again into the win column following a loss to Yusup Saadulaev in December. Previous to that, he opened his ONE tenure with three straight wins.

The co-main occasion options longtime ONE staple Reece McLaren (14-7), who will probably be trying so as to add to a two-fight win streak of his personal and stake his declare for a flyweight title shot when he takes on Japan’s Yuya Wakamatsu.

Wakamatsu (13-4) is driving a three-fight win streak, following a submission loss to Demetrious Johnson again in March 2019 at ONE: A New Period.

Additionally on the cardboard, Marat Gafurov (18-3) takes on Rae Yoon Okay (13-3), with the winner slated to face American star Eddie Alvarez at ONE on TNT IV.

The cardboard is rounded out by a strawweight MMA contest, in addition to a catchweight (80.8kg) Muay Thai bout between returning Australian legend John Wayne Parr, who faces Dutch star Nieky Holzken.

ONE on TNT III full card:

Bantamweight MMA: John Lineker (Brazil) vs. Troy Worthen (USA)

Flyweight MMA: Reece McLaren (Australia) vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (Japan)

Catchweight (80.8kg) Muay Thai: Nieky Holzken (Netherlands) vs. John Wayne Parr (Australia)

Light-weight MMA: Marat Gafurov (Russia) vs. Rae Yoon Okay (South Korea)

Strawweight MMA: Ryuto Sawada (Japan) vs. Miao Li Tao (China)