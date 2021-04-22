ONE On TNT III Results & Recap

ONE On TNT III Outcomes & Recap

ONE Championship returned on April twenty second, for the third installment of their ONE on TNT sequence filmed on the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April seventh. The sequence will conclude with a fourth occasion on April 2th8, which airs reside on TNT.

ONE on TNT III was headlined by former UFC bantamweight contender John Lineker, who continued his momentum with a vicious knockout of American Troy Worthen. Worthen was a late discover alternative for Lineker’s unique opponent Stephen Loman, and Lineker was in no temper to mess around, opening with a vicious physique assault and ultimately closing the present late in Spherical 1 with a tough proper hand.

Lineker (34-9) stays good in his three fights below the ONE banner, including to his wins over Muin Gafurov and Kevin Belingon. The Brazilian known as out countryman and ONE bantamweight champion, 41-year-old Bibiano Fernandes after the battle.

Worthen (7-2) has now misplaced two straight, following a loss to Yusup Saadulaev in December. Previous to that, he opened his ONE tenure with three straight wins.

The co-main occasion was a traditional as marketed. Japan’s Yuya Wakamatsu managed to nullify the submission makes an attempt of longtime ONE staple Reece McLaren, strolling away with a unanimous determination win.

Wakamatsu (14-4) extends his successful run to 4, following a submission loss to Demetrious Johnson again in March 2019 at ONE: A New Period. The Japanese knockout artist will now hope to problem ONE Flyweight Champion, Adriano Moraes.

McLaren (14-8), noticed his successful run snapped and can now should battle his manner again to title rivalry and will have an opportunity of successful the Demetrious Johnson sweepstakes.

Rae Yoon Okay (13-3) received the best to tackle American famous person Eddie Alvarez at ONE on TNT 4, defeating former ONE Featherweight Champion Marat Gafurov (18-3) by determination.

The cardboard is opened by a catchweight (80.8kg) Muay Thai bout between returning Australian legend John Wayne Parr, who confronted Dutch star Nieky Holzken.

The 44-year-old Parr was coming off a botched weight lower, and got here up quick in his return from hip alternative surgical procedure, succumbing by KO in Spherical 2 after a lead head kick.

ONE on TNT III Outcomes:

Bantamweight MMA: John Lineker (Brazil) defeated Troy Worthen (USA) by R1 KO (punch)

Flyweight MMA: Yuya Wakamatsu (Japan) defeated Reece McLaren (Australia) by unanimous determination

Light-weight MMA: Rae Yoon Okay (South Korea) defeated Marat Gafurov (Russia) by unanimous determination

Strawweight MMA: Miao Li Tao (China) defeated Ryuto Sawada (Japan) by unanimous determination

Catchweight (80.8kg) Muay Thai: Nieky Holzken (Netherlands) defeated John Wayne Parr (Australia) by R2 KO (head kick)