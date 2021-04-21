ONE on TNT III Weight/ Hydration Results (Parr misses weight)

Earlier at present, ONE Championship launched their reported ONE on TNT III Weight/ Hydration Outcomes.
Combined Martial Arts – Bantamweight (61.3 KG–65.8 KG) John Lineker (65.65 KG, 1.0040) vs. Troy Worthen (65.80 KG, 1.0078)
MMA – Flyweight (56.8 KG–61.2 KG) Reece McLaren (60.80 KG, 1.0014) vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (61.20 KG, 1.0210)
Combined Martial Arts – Light-weight (70.4 KG–77.1 KG) Marat Gafurov (77.10 KG, 1.0244) vs. Okay Rae Yoon (76.65 KG, 1.0226)
Combined Martial Arts – Strawweight (52.3 KG–56.7 KG) Ryuto Sawada (56.70 KG, 1.0222) vs. Miao Li Tao (56.50 KG, 1.0023)
Muay Thai – Light-weight (70.40 KG–77.10 KG)* Nieky Holzken (77.10 KG, 1.0144) vs. John Wayne Parr (80.80 KG, 1.0241)
*Nieky Holzken vs John Wayne Parr is now at a catchweight of 80.80 KG. John Wayne Parr misses weight and forfeits 20% of his purse to Holzken.
The Australian legend took to his private social media to handle the hydration check state of affairs.
JWP’s full assertion reads as follows: “Properly my first hydration check was a whole catastrophe. I hoped I may discover a loop gap within the system for a bonus however it ended up costing me huge time. Awoke 77.2kg weigh-in day. I went right down to the treadmill and acquired right down to 76kg hoping I’d give you the chance drink a litre of water to be hydrated. However after shedding 8kg in 4 days I used to be ridiculously dry & dehydrated and failed hydration check by a mile. The One Championship workers urged I drink 2litres of water to hydrate then go straight to treadmill to run it off.”
“I used to be now 77.8kg. So for the second time that day I placed on my sweat garments and ran on treadmill for an hour. After I went to verify my weight once more now 76.3kg & Simply below the 77kg restrict. Downside was I nonetheless failed hydration check. That was at 4pm. The workers mentioned 2nd weigh in shall be at 8pm. The workers advised me “You may have already misplaced 20% of your prize cash so weight not a difficulty. You might want to drink loads of water till you cross hydration check in any other case you’re not allowed to combat”. Weigh-in began 1pm. After consuming 4 litres of water and 6 failed hydration exams.”
“I didn’t cross hydration check till 11pm that evening and now lastly the combat was formally on. I began the day 76kg however they don’t take offical weight till you cross hydration [email protected] after 4 litres of water got here in at 80kg 🤦🏻♂️! Large lesson learnt on my half. Due to my hip I couldn’t run and since I couldn’t run my weight didn’t transfer.”
“I’ll rectify this drawback for my subsequent camp so this doesn’t occur once more. I need to apologise for my misjudgment to @onechampionship, Mr @yodchatri and naturally to my opponent @niekyholzken and the embarrassment I purchased upon myself for not doing my job appropriately 🙏🏻.”
**Hydration values lower than or equal to 1.0250 earn a passing mark, whereas values larger than or equal to 1.0251 earn a failing mark. Athletes who failed weight and hydration exams on Day 1 or Day 2 are given one other likelihood to clear exams on the morning of the occasion.