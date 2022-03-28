One person won $28 million in the Lotto Powerball draw

One lucky punter took home $28 million in Saturday’s Lotto Powerball draw.

The person who bought the lotto ticket. (Supply: Lotto NZ)

The winning numbers are: 02, 05, 11, 20, 23, 25 Bonus 35 Powerball 04.

Five others won $166,667 in the first division of the lotto.

The winning ticket was sold at Meg Starr in Waitakere, Auckland. The prize is made up of $28 million from the Powerball First Division and $166,667 from the Lotto First Division.

Five other lotto players will also celebrate after winning $166,667 in the draw with the Lotto First Division. Winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Four Square Cavaca, MyLotto, (two tickets) Auckland, Halfway Store, Wakatane and Countdown Dunedin.

Saturday’s winner is the third Kiwi to win big with the Powerball in 2022, and comes in more than a month…