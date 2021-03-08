One Piece Episode 966 Release Date, Watch Online and Preview

Odeon’s adventures continue in One Piece; Let’s see who they run into next. To ride Whitebird’s ship, Oden pushed to the border, but the sea swallowed him at the last moment. He takes shelter on an unknown island, where he meets a woman. After Toki fell in love, they had a child named Kozuki Momonosuke. Roger received news of the samurai from a nearby country.

Roger hopes that someday the samurai will see him. Meanwhile, Oden’s father, Sukiyaki, feels ill in Vano’s land. He wishes Oden had returned before he died, and he was not the Odeon to become the next Shogun. Tsukiaki tells Yasui to bring Odeon back, but Orochi listens to him. On Oneo’s land, news spread that Shogun Sukiyaki’s condition was critical.

One Piece Episode 966 Release Date

One Piece Episode 966 will be released on Sunday 14 March 2021 at 9:30 am Crunchyroll Funimation And NetflixLet’s go to the synopsis, preview and recent development of the fight.

Earlier in One Piece Episode 965

Sukiyaki said that he wants to succeed Odeon as Shogun. They agree with Sukiyaki that Odeon will become the new Shogun. Sukiyaki mentioned that he would need a proxy until Oden returned. He looked at Orochi and said that he would be the one who fills Oden’s shoes until Oden’s return. Sukiyaki mentions that Oden was taking good care of Orochi since childhood, like a young brother.

Yesu wonders why Orochi gets involved in family matters here. He thinks there is something wrong with Orochi. Yesu feels that Orochi lied to Sakiyaki that Oden cared for him. Orochi got up and thanked him for the opportunity to clear Kuruzhumi’s name. He bowed his head and said that he would become the Shogun by the time Oden returned. Orochi said that he would pay for the sins of his grandparents.

Kurozumi Orochi’s past

High notes that if Sakuyaki wants to do things this way, no one will disagree. Yasui asks Orochi that he did not tell him that he is Kurozumi, and Orochi apologizes. He gave Yasui that strange thing, which he clearly does not like. In the past, Orochi was chased by goons. They shout that the tribe of Kurozumi must be exorcised. The Kurozumi clan are pests of forest lands. They followed him all night and vowed that they would not go back without killing him.

Orochi manages to hide with fear that he would die if found. The goons point out that Kurozumi’s clan are all criminals. Orochi wonders why he has to suffer for the sins of his old man. Why he should be hated just for being a Kurozumi. He finds shelter and goes inside. In the cabin, he meets an old man and a boy tells him about the future. They reveal that Kozuki killed his grandfather and that Orochi would become a shogun.

Orochi said that he knows that his father made a sepuku. After hearing what happened to his grandfather. Orochi blames Sukiyaki for that pathetic life. He planned to take revenge and they gave him the power of the clone clone fruit. Orochi had the right to become a multi-headed dragon. He invaded the land of Oneo with an old witch who had cloned herself to look like Sookiki. After a few years, Sukia’s death spread everywhere.

Roger against white beard

One Piece At the present time, Oden likes to play with his son Momonosuke in Whitebear’s ship. Other pirates like to drink, eat and eat fish. Oden and Whitebird note that the group of fish are acting strangely. They go in the opposite direction, and there may be a demon in the whitebird notice. After a few days, Oden and Toki are blessed with another girl. The whitebirds decided to stop at a nearby island.

Buggy saw the ship and reported it to his captain, who brought the navy down. He told the Navy to capture Garp or Sengoku. Rygling tells Roger that he has finished the fight. Roger replies that it has been a long time since he met Whitebird. He also said that his end is near, and this may be the last time he sees the White Beard. Buggy notices that a samurai is approaching at full speed.

Roger is happy that he is waiting to meet the samurai. Odan thinks he is going to take his treasure. Oden’s crew told him not to mess with the Rogers pirates, but he overtook them. Oden attacked Roger Pirates, and Roger sent Oden using Divine Departure. Whitebear arrives and strikes Captain Roger with his sword. Clash destroys the island and they both increase their power.

One Piece Episode 966 Preview

Read One Piece Episode 965Don’t miss the upcoming fight between Whitebird and Roger.