One teaspoon of apple vinegar can reduce belly fat, know how it is helpful in fat burn – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Apple cider vinegar has been used as a health tonic for thousands of years. Many researches show that it has many health benefits. But do you know that including apple cider vinegar in your diet can also help you lose weight? How are you thinking? So let us tell you.

Here we are telling you how to include Apple Cider Vinegar in the diet can make your weight loss journey easier.



Why apple cider vinegar is special

The main active ingredient of apple cider vinegar is acetic acid. It is also known as ethanoic acid. It is an organic compound with a sour taste and strong odor.

Approximately 5-6% of apple cider vinegar contains acetic acid. It also contains quantities of water and other acids, such as malic acid. A teaspoon (15 ML) of apple cider vinegar contains about 3 calories and virtually no carb.

Lowers blood sugar level

In a study on mice, acetic acid improved the ability of liver and muscles to take sugar from the blood.

Decreases insulin levels

In one study, acetic acid also reduced the ratio of glucagon to insulin, which may help burn fat.

Improves metabolism

Another study of mice exposed to acetic acid showed an increase in the enzyme AMPK, which promotes fat loss and reduces fat and sugar production in the liver.