One Woman’s Quest to Stop Killings of Wild Horses in Arizona

wooInter froze at the Apache-Sitgraves National Forest in late January 2019, when Betty Nixon spotted the dead stallion, known to locals as Raven.

The bone in her right leg was shattered by a bullet, and she had a red-coated pregnant mare, Sparrow, who had been shot in her abdomen and neck. Nearby, behind a stand of junipers, the mare’s colt stood alone, lost.

As Nixon approached, the filly took off, running after the bodies of Raven and his mother.

Three years later, Nixon describes the shooting of at least 40 wild horses in this forest in northeastern Arizona, where several hundred haber herds, named after this forest …