One-year, entry-level contract for Lucas Condota

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes announced on Thursday that the team has agreed terms with forward Lucas Condota on a one-year, entry-level contract (2022-23).

The agreement would see Condota earn $750,000 at NHL level and include a signing bonus payment of $80,000. Condotta is set to make $80,000 at the AHL level.

The 6-foot-2, 209 lbs forward recorded 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 33 games during his senior campaign as captain of the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

In four seasons with the program, Georgetown, ON Native, scored 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) in 121 games.

Kondota, 24, will be signing a PTO in the coming days and will report to Laval Rocket for the end of the current season.