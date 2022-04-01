OnePlus 10 Pro 5G pre-orders have started

OnePlus 10 Pro sports a sleek and elegant design with its aluminum frame along with a rear glass panel. It is equipped with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display and benefits from improved LTPO technology, which allows it to adjust a refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz (higher than its predecessor). Lastly, screens with a brightness of 500 nits and 100 nits offer good color accuracy when brightness is lacking.

Its triple Hasselblad photo module includes a 48 MP main sensor (IMX789), a new 50 MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with 150-degree field of view (4 times wider than other smartphones’ 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens). and an 8MP telephoto lens. You’ll take very good quality photos and, among other things, RAW+ mode for 12-bit RAW shots, Cinema Mode will allow you to adjust ISO, white balance, to film in log format …