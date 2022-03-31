OnePlus 10 Pro 5G review: The wide-eyed phone

I have been witness to the transformation of OnePlus from a startup to one of the biggest players in the premium smartphone segment across markets, especially India. Now, with the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company has a new flagship offering at the top of a product line that is much longer than it’s ever been. OnePlus has morphed from a one-phone-at-a-time player to a brand that has multiple devices across price points aimed at different users. But the OnePlus 10 Pro is clearly aimed at top of the line customers, those who expect nothing less than the best from OnePlus.