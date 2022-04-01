OnePlus 10 Pro already up in pre-order, offering a pair of wireless headphones

OnePlus 10 Pro, which was first launched in China last January, is about to knock in France. he succeeds oneplus 9 pro, made official a year ago. It gets an all-new design with an attractive photo block at the back, which bears witness to the manufacturer’s desire to highlight the photographic aspect of the latest addition.

The real strength of the OnePlus 10 Pro lies in its performance. It is actually powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which is the most powerful offering by the founder till date. The SoC is coupled with 8 or 12 GB of RAM. According to its statements, the manufacturer has provided Hyperboost game mode to further improve the fluidity of the image and reduce the tactile response time to around 30 ms.

Apart from this, OnePlus 10 Pro…