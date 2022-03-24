OnePlus 10 Pro global launch scheduled for March 31

OnePlus is finally all set to launch its OnePlus 10 Pro flagship globally and the event is scheduled for March 31. The keynote speech will be timed at 2PM GMT / 7:30PM IST and will be live-streamed on major platforms including YouTube and Twitter and we can expect to see the stream on the company’s homepage as well.







oneplus 10 pro global launch event poster

OnePlus 10Pro was originally launched in China in January and has taken its sweet time to hit the global markets. A vanilla OnePlus 10 isn’t mentioned anywhere in the new teaser for the global launch, so looks like we’ll have to wait for that.