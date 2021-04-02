OnePlus 9 Pro Sale on 15 April Check Display Specification Features Review Images

The flagship smartphone One Plus 9 Pro is now available in India. Users can purchase it online from the e-commerce websites Amazon and Flipkart. One Plus has also launched One Plus 9, One Plus 9R, and One Plus watch before launching the OnePlus 9Pro. The price of One Plus9Pro will be 64,999/- for an 8GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant. Another variant will be 12GB RAM+256GB storage which will cost Rs. 69,999/-. The smartphone will also available for purchase in offline stores. One Plus 9 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Soc. The smartphones of OnePlus have everything that users are looking for. The all-new OnePlus 9 Pro offers a screen size of 6.7-inch QHD+ 1440*3216 PPI.

The handset has a 2.0 fluid display which AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120Hz. These are the major dynamic changes in smartphones. There is no doubt that the handset is quite smooth while using and it will never disappoint the gamers. There are four rear cameras in the handset, the primary camera will be a 48-megapixel with a Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8, the secondary camera will be 50-megapixel which is the ultra-wide camera to take shots from a certain distance. The third camera will be 8-megapixel which will be used for the telephoto shooters and the fourth camera will be 2-megapixel which is a monochrome sensor.

The brand new OnePlus 9 Pro will provide you beautiful pictures with the 16-megapixel selfie camera. The OnePlus 9 Pro will be available in two storage variants 128 GB and 256 GB. It will support 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. OPPO 9 Pro has an in-display sensor. The OnePlus 9 Pro will give you a 4500mAh battery that will go for a day with a single charge. The handset will be charged with a 50W wireless charger. If users will purchase this handset by using their SBI card, they will get Rs. 4000/- instant discount. They will get a 10% discount if they purchase it from OnePlus.in.

Customers can purchase American Express cards to get a discount of Rs. 5000/-. The no-cost EMI option for 9 months and 12 months is also available for the OnePlus 9 Pro. The handset is powered by Swedish Medium Format camera-maker Hasselblad. There are three color options for the OnePlus 9 Pro that are Steller Black, Green and, Morning Mist. There will be 6TB cloud storage access from the Red cable Life Loyalty program. To know more about this article stay connected to us.