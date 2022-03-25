OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 launches with OnePlus 10 Pro. Features, price

OnePlus is going to come with the commonly popular neckband, Bullet, OnePlus 10 Pro. The Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband will be launched alongside the company’s flagship smartphone OnePlus 10 Pro on March 31. The Bullets Z2 can be easily worn around the neck which makes it comfortable to carry even in crowded places. It does not fall due to its necklace design as well as being lightweight and multi-functional.