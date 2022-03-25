OnePlus confirms a new 4K smart UHD TV along with OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Z2

As expected, OnePlus will launch a new 4K Smart UHD TV alongside the OnePlus 10 Pro. The new smart TV Y1S Pro is expected to arrive with OnePlus 10 Pro, Bullets Wireless Z2 and Buds Pro Silver Edition for customers on March 31. These OnePlus products will be unveiled from 7:30 PM IST. The 43-inch 4K Smart UHD TV, Y1S Pro, comes as an extension of the recently launched smart TVs, Y1S and Y1S Edge.