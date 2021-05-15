OnePlus Watch special edition launched, know price and features

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has been launched. This new watch is a special variant of OnePlus Watch launched in March. The new watch features a cobalt alloy in the middle frame, replacing the stainless steel construction provided in the original OnePlus watch. It also has sapphire glass. The specification of the special edition is the same as the regular variant.





The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is priced at CNY 1,599 (approximately Rs. 18,200). The watch is currently available in China. Its sale in China will begin on May 17.

The new Cobalt Edition is priced higher than the regular edition. The OnePlus Watch Classic Edition was priced at CNY 999 (about Rs 11,400) in China. Whereas in India it was launched in March at an initial price of Rs 14,999.

Specifications

The special thing about the cobalt version is that it has hypoallergenic material called cobalt alloy. According to the claim, it is stronger than conventional stainless steel. In addition, the new OnePlus smartwatch comes with a leather strap made by hand. This will give more premium feel to the users. The smartwatch also comes with treated sapphire glass.





Apart from the design, the rest of the specification of this smartwatch is the same as the regular variant. It will have a 1.39 inch display, 402mAh battery and 4GB internal memory. In the watch, users will be able to store up to 500 songs. Features include in-built GPS support, 110 workout modes, blood oxygen sensor, heart rate monitor and breathing guide.