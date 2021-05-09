Onion Pakoda Recipe: Make Onion Pakoras with Mother on Mother’s Day, learn the recipe

Make onion pakoras for your mother today on Mother’s Day. Let’s know the method of making onion pakoras…

material-

3 1/2 bowl onions finely chopped

1 1/2 cups gram flour

1 cup rice flour

6 Green Chillies finely chopped

1 tablespoon finely chopped green coriander leaves

1 small spoonful of coriander

1 teaspoon Red chilli

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

Oil and salt as required

Method-

To make pakoras of interest, first place the pan on the gas and heat it on low flame.

When the pan is hot, add coriander in it and fry it well.

After this, crush the roasted coriander properly and prepare its powder. Keep in mind that you do not have to make powder of it.

Now take a bowl and mix it well by adding gram flour, rice flour, coriander powder, onion leaves, green coriander leaves finely chopped, green chillies, turmeric powder, salt and water.

– Keep in mind that its solution is neither too thick nor too thin.

After this, heat the oil in the pan and fry the pakoras after taking a small portion of pakoras from the batter when the oil is hot.

Fry the pakoras on low heat and after frying keep them in the kitchen paper. This will dry out the extra oil in them.

– Now survey with chutney.