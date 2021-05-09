ENTERTAINMENT

Onion Pakoda Recipe: Make Onion Pakoras with Mother on Mother’s Day, learn the recipe

Avatar

Make onion pakoras for your mother today on Mother’s Day. Let’s know the method of making onion pakoras…

material-
3 1/2 bowl onions finely chopped
1 1/2 cups gram flour
1 cup rice flour
6 Green Chillies finely chopped
1 tablespoon finely chopped green coriander leaves
1 small spoonful of coriander
1 teaspoon Red chilli
1 teaspoon turmeric powder
Oil and salt as required

Method-
To make pakoras of interest, first place the pan on the gas and heat it on low flame.
When the pan is hot, add coriander in it and fry it well.
After this, crush the roasted coriander properly and prepare its powder. Keep in mind that you do not have to make powder of it.
Now take a bowl and mix it well by adding gram flour, rice flour, coriander powder, onion leaves, green coriander leaves finely chopped, green chillies, turmeric powder, salt and water.
– Keep in mind that its solution is neither too thick nor too thin.
After this, heat the oil in the pan and fry the pakoras after taking a small portion of pakoras from the batter when the oil is hot.
Fry the pakoras on low heat and after frying keep them in the kitchen paper. This will dry out the extra oil in them.
– Now survey with chutney.

Related Items:

Most Popular

69
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
26
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
20
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
19
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
18
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
18
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top