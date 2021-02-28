| Online application | Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme 2021: Registration Form, Eligibility and Benefits

Haryana Pashudhan Bima Yojana Apply | Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme online application | Pashudhan Bima Yojana Application Form | Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme Registration Form, Eligibility

Animal husbandry is a means of income for many citizens. Many times it happens that livestock have to suffer financial loss due to animal deaths. Keeping this in mind by the Haryana Government Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme Has been initiated. Under this scheme, animals will be provided insurance cover. Today we are going to provide you all the important information related to this scheme through our article. Such as what is Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme ?, its benefits, objectives, features, eligibility, important documents, application process etc. So guys if you Haryana Pashudhan Bima Yojana 2021 If you want to get all the important information related to it, then you are requested to read this article till the end.

Haryana Pashudhan Bima Yojana 2021

Animal Husbandry and Milk Department by Haryana Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme Has been started. The scheme was launched on 29 July 2016. Under this scheme, animals will be provided insurance cover. This insurance cover will be provided to cows, buffaloes, bulls, camels, sheep, goats and pigs. For which premiums ranging from ₹ 25 to ₹ 100 will have to be paid. After paying this premium all these animals will be provided insurance cover for a period of 3 years. If the animal dies during this 3-year period, the insurance company will provide compensation to the animal. Scheduled caste citizens can avail this scheme for free.

Haryana Pashudhan Bima Yojana 2021 A target has been set to cover about one lakh animals under Through this scheme, livestock can be saved from financial loss in case of death of animals.

Haryana Pashudhan Bima Yojana 2021 purpose of

The main objective of this scheme is to provide insurance cover to the animals. If the animal dies through this scheme, compensation will be provided by the insurance company. Through this scheme, livestock owners will be protected from economic loss. Haryana Pashudhan Bima Yojana 2021 It is also a special thing that under this scheme, once a premium is paid, insurance cover is provided for a period of 3 years. About 100000 animals will be covered under this scheme, which will also improve the economic condition of cattle rearers.

Under what circumstances will the Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme benefit?

When the animal is electrocuted

In case of drowning in the canal

In case of death due to flood

in case of fire

In case of a vehicle collision

causes of natural disaster

In case of death due to illness

Death due to accident due to any reason

Main idea Of Haryana Pashudhan Bima Yojana 2021

Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme Compensation Amount

Animal Amount Buffalo ₹ 88000 cattle ₹ 80000 Horse ₹ 40000 The sheep ₹ 5000 goat ₹ 5000 Pigs ₹ 5000

Livestock insurance scheme data

3,29,000 cattle rearers so far in the state Haryana Pashudhan Bima Yojana Insured under The district-wise number of insured citizens is as follows.

District names The figures Ambala 8083 Bhiwani Is 25213 Charkhadadari 13105 is Faridabad 11487 Fatehabad 15843 Gurugram Is 7273 Hisar 19236 Jhajjar ९ ९ 8 Jind 14021 is Kaithal Is 14294 Karnal 23320 is Kurukshetra Is 15245 Mahendragarh 20113 Mewat Is 22983 Palval 11863 Panchkula 4227 Panipat 10464 Rewari 12833 Rohtak 10119 is

Sirsa 32985 Sonipat Is 8291 Yamunanagar 20652 is

Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme Premium Amount

Animal Premium amount cattle ₹ 100 Buffalo ₹ 100 The bull ₹ 100 Camel ₹ 100 The sheep ₹ 25 goat ₹ 25 Pigs ₹ 25

Benefits and Features of Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme

Has been launched by the Government of Haryana. The scheme has been launched on 29 July 2016.

Under this scheme, animals will be provided insurance cover.

This insurance cover will be provided to cow, buffalo, bull, camel, sheep, goat and pig.

For this, the livestock owners will have to pay a premium.

The premium amount is from ₹ 25 to ₹ 100.

Once the premium is paid, insurance cover will be provided for a period of 3 years.

If the animal dies during this period, compensation will be provided by the insurance company.

Scheduled caste citizens can avail this scheme for free.

About one lakh animals will be covered. Through this scheme, the cattle herders can be saved from financial loss in case of death of animals.

Through this scheme, the economic condition of livestock owners will also improve.

Eligibility of Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme

It is compulsory to be a permanent resident of Haryana.

Only animals such as cow, buffalo, bull, camel, sheep, goat and boar will be covered under this scheme.

Scheduled caste citizens can avail this scheme for free.

Important documents to apply in Livestock Insurance Scheme

Aadhar card

Ration card

Proof of residence

income certificate

caste certificate

Passport size photo

mobile number

Bank account statement

Procedure to apply for Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme

Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page, you have to click on the link of Haryana Pashudhan Bima Yojana.

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to click on the link of the download application form.

Now the application form will open in front of you in PDF format.

You will have to download and print this application form.

Now you have to enter all the important information asked in the application form such as your name, mobile number, address etc.

After this you will have to attach all the important documents from the application form.

Now you have to submit this application form to the concerned department.

In this way you will be able to apply under Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme.

Feedback process

First of all you need Haryana Livestock Insurance Scheme official website will go on.

On your home page Feedback Have to click on the link of.

After this, a new page will open in front of you, in which you will have to enter your own name, e-mail ID, subject etc.

Now you have to click on Send button.

In this way you will be able to give feedback.

contact information

