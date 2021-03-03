(Online application) Rajasthan Aapki Beti Scheme 2021: Application Form, Application Form

Rajasthan Aapko Beti Yojana Apply | Rajasthan Aapki Beti Yojana online application | Rajasthan Aapki Beti Yojana Application Form | Rajasthan Aapko Beti Yojana In Hindi

A variety of schemes are operated by the government to encourage students to pursue education. Today we are going to provide you information related to one such scheme of Rajasthan Government. Whose name Rajasthan aapki beti scheme is. By reading this article, you will get all the important information related to this scheme. Like what is Rajasthan your Beti Yojana ?, its benefits, purpose, eligibility, features, important documents, application process, helpline number etc. So guys if you Rajasthan Aapko Beti Yojana 2021 If you want to get all the important information related to it, then you are requested to read this article till the end.

Rajasthan Aapko Beti Yojana 2021

This scheme has been started by the Government of Rajasthan. Under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided for the education of the girls of Rajasthan whose parents or one of the parents has passed away. Rajasthan Aapko Beti Yojana 2021 To encourage all those girls, it has been started. Only daughters who fall below the poverty line can avail of this scheme. Rajasthan aapki beti scheme Was launched in 2004-05. An important point of this scheme is also that only students studying in government school, government school or other government school can get the benefit of this scheme.

Under this scheme, annual financial assistance is provided from the first class to the twelfth standard. The scheme is operated by the Girl Child Education Foundation, Jaipur. For this scheme, the girl’s form is filled through the institution head of the school. This form is sent to the District Education Officer’s office along with all the necessary documents.

Rajasthan Your Beti Scheme Financial Assistance

class financial help Class 1 2100 / – Rs. Class 2 2100 / – Rs. Class 3 2100 / – Rs. Class 4 2100 / – Rs. Class 5 2100 / – Rs. Class 6 2100 / – Rs. Class 7 2100 / – Rs. Class 8 2100 / – Rs. Class 9 2500 / – Rs. Class 10 2500 / – Rs. Class 11 2500 / – Rs. Class 12 2500 / – Rs.

Financial assistance extended under Rajasthan Aapki Beti Yojana

Rajasthan Aapko Beti Yojana 2021 In the initial level of, the Government of Rajasthan provided financial assistance of ₹ 1100 from class 1 to class 8 and ₹ 1500 to class 12 from class 9. Now this amount has been increased from ₹ 1000. Now Rajasthan aapki beti scheme Under this, financial assistance of ₹ 2100 from class 1 to class 8 is provided and from class 9 to class 12 financial assistance of ₹ 2500 is provided. This scheme has been launched to encourage girls towards education. Through this scheme, the girls of Rajasthan will now be motivated to get a good education and will play their role in the creation of the state.

Main idea Of Rajasthan Aapko Beti Yojana 2021

Name of scheme Rajasthan aapki beti scheme Who launched Government of Rajasthan Beneficiary Girls of rajasthan an objective Motivate girl students to get good education official website click here year 2021 Application type Online and offline

Rajasthan Aapki Beti Yojana aims

Rajasthan aapki beti scheme The main objective of this program is to encourage all the girls coming from below poverty line of Rajasthan to get education. Financial assistance will be given to the girl students through this scheme. This financial assistance is given to those students who are studying in government, government or semi government schools. So that he can get education and contribute to the creation of the state. This incentive amount is given to the daughters whose mother or father or one of the parents has died. So that he can be motivated to continue his education.

Rajasthan Aapko Beti Yojana 2021 Benefits and features

Rajasthan aapki beti scheme Has been initiated by the Government of Rajasthan.

Has been initiated by the Government of Rajasthan. Under this scheme, financial assistance will be provided for the education of the girls whose parents or one of the parents has passed away.

Through Rajasthan Aapki Beti Yojana, all those girls will be encouraged to get education.

Only daughters who fall below the poverty line can avail of this scheme.

Financial assistance will be provided under this scheme from first class to twelfth.

The scheme was launched in 2004-05.

Rajasthan Aapko Beti Yojana 2021 Only students studying in a government school, government school or a government school can get the benefit of.

Only students studying in a government school, government school or a government school can get the benefit of. The scheme is operated by the Girl Child Education Foundation, Jaipur.

Under Rajasthan Aapki Beti Yojana, the girl’s form is filled through the head of the institution of the school.

This form is sent to the District Education Officer’s office along with the necessary documents.

Under this scheme financial assistance of ₹ 2100 is provided from 1st class to 8th class and ₹ 2500 from 9th class to 12th class.

Rajasthan your daughter scheme eligibility

Applicant must be a permanent resident of Rajasthan.

The girl should be studying in a government school.

Students studying in private schools cannot avail the scheme.

The student should be from a family living below the poverty line.

The applicant’s parents or one of the parents has passed away.

Rajasthan Aapko Beti Yojana 2021 Important documents to apply in

Aadhar card

Death certificate of parents

BPL Ration Card

Photo copy of bank account passbook

Last year exam results

Passport size photo

mobile number

Procedure for applying online under Rajasthan Aapki Beti Yojana

Now the home page will open in front of you.

On the home page you have to click on your daughter’s link.

Now you have to download the application form of your daughter scheme from here.

After this, you have to take a print out of the application form.

Now you have to enter all the important information asked in the application form such as student name, father’s name, mother’s name, class, date of birth, etc.

Now you have to attach all important documents.

After this, you have to get this form certified by your Head of Organization.

Now you have to enter this form in the District Education Officer office.

In this way you will be able to apply under Rajasthan Aapki Beti Yojana.

contact information

Through this article we have given you Rajasthan aapki beti scheme Has provided all the important information related to it. If you are still facing any type of problem then you can solve your problem by contacting the helpline number or by writing email. The helpline number and email id are as follows.