Online booking of IPL 2021 tickets | Ticket price (rate), how to book

For online booking of IPL 2021 tickets, book through step guide, ticket price (rate)

After a long wait, the IPL has revealed a good news for the cricket lovers. It has been previously announced that the IPL 14th season will be held in May. However, the latest news is that IPL 20219 will start from 9 April 2021 and will continue till 30 May 2021. Now the time has come for the candidates to book their tickets online for various places. Thus, people can choose the hosting stadium of their choice and start booking tickets online on various websites such as bookmyshows, events etc.

Interested people can visit the official portal and reserve their tickets for the upcoming IPL season 14 online.

Ipl 2021 ticket online booking

This article explains the online process of booking IPL tickets online, ticket price (rate) on the official portal.

How to book ipl tickets 2021 online @ Bookmyshow.com

There are a couple of authorized websites providing IPL 2021 ticket booking service on the portal. Here we tell you about the step by step procedure to book online on Vivo IPL Ticket Book My Show Portal.

  • Visit the official portal of Book My Show.
  • If you are a registered user, click Sign in.
  • However, click on signup and register as a new user if you are not registered on the portal.
  • After signing in, click on the Sports tab.
  • Now, click on IPL 2021 (Coming Soon).
  • Select the match you want to watch.
  • Select the stand, choose your seats and confirm the number of tickets.
  • Proceed to complete checkout and payment using any mode such as credit card, debit card, or PayPal.
  • After successful payment, you will be notified by SMS and email confirmation.
  • To get an IPL ticket you have to print it out and show it over the counter.
  • You can also choose the IPL ticket home delivery option, which will take around 3 or 4 days for the ticket to arrive at your doorstep.

Note: Please remember that after online tickets are booked, interested candidates can purchase tickets online. However, ticket booking for IPL 2021 will start a few days before the match.

Book ipl tickets 2021 online @ eventnow.com

Let us see the online process to book upcoming IPL tickets online.

  • Go to the official portal of Events.
  • It takes the online user to the home page.
  • Click on Sports & Outdoors.
  • It then shows the list of events.
  • Choose Vivo IPL from the options and start the ticket booking process.
  • Select the match you want to watch.
  • Select the stand, choose your seats and confirm the number of tickets.
  • Proceed to complete checkout and payment using any mode such as credit card, debit card, or PayPal.
  • After successful payment, the applicant will get notification through SMS and email confirmation.
  • The candidates have to print it out and show it over the counter to get the IPL ticket.
  • However, interested people can also opt for home delivery of IPL tickets, which will take around 3 or 4 days for the tickets to arrive at your doorstep.

Vivo IPL 2021 Estimated Ticket Price

Let’s see the details of the estimated ticket price of Vivo IPL 2021, as shown below.

Ipl ticket price The seats
Rs 400 Blocks C1, D1, F1, G1, H1, K1.
Rs 500 Block B1, D, E, F1, G, H, J, L1
Rs 900 Block f
Rs 1000 Block c and k
Rs 1800 Block l
Rs 2100 Block b
Rs 3000 Block Club UPPER
Rs 9000 Block club cum

Vivo IPL season 14 venues list with tickets The rates

Let us look at the locations and details of ticket prices based on the location of the stadium.

Stadium name Ticket Price (approx) The mode
Wankhede Stadium Economy Ticket Price (Rs. 800 and Rs. 8000)
Corporate box ticket price (Rs. 12000 and Rs. 30000)		 Sunil Gavaskar Stand
MA Chidambaram Stadium Starts at INR 500 Book my show
Chennai Retail Outlets
Mohali Stadium Ticket Price From INR 950 to INR 8500 BookMyShow, Insider.in or PayTm
Retail Outlets in Mohali
Eden Gardens IPL 2021 Tickets Starts at INR 400 Book my show
Mohammedan Sporting Club Ground (10 am to 6 pm)
Hyderabad Uppal Stadium 2020 From INR 500 to INR 4000 Event show
SRH Ticket Retail Outlet (11 am to 8 pm)
Chinnaswamy Stadium IPL Ticket 2021 INR 1750 to INR 35000 TicketGenie / Livestyle
Chinnaswamy Stadium (10 AM to 6 PM)
Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium INR 750 to 14500 Insider.in
Jaipur Stadium INR 500 to INR 15000 Book my show

Ipl 2021 tickets booking online FAQ

How will applicants book tickets for IPL season 14 online?

Applicants can book tickets offline from the ticket counter or online from the Bookmyshow portal.

Is there an opportunity to cancel the tickets booked online?

Yes, IPL tickets booked can be canceled up to three hours before the booked slot. However, if you are buying tickets from the stadium, you cannot cancel the ticket under any circumstances.

What happens if the scheduled match is skipped?

If a match is dropped without a single ball, the concerned authority will refund the full ticket price (booked online or offline).

What is the age limit for purchasing tickets for IPL season 14 2021?

Anyone over the age of three years must have an IPL match ticket. In the case of less than three years, the child must be accompanied by an adult.

