Online bullying of female politicians linked to the house of Young Net

A campaign of misogynistic online trolling against left-wing women politicians began at a home owned by a Young Net and community board.

However, Bryce Beatty, the account holder behind the IP address used to create a fake social media account targeting at least three female politicians, denies any involvement in or knowledge of the harassment.

Beatty, a 26-year-old IT business development manager living in Christchurch, acknowledges that the activity may have originated from his property, but said he has had several flat mates over the past 12 months, and he currently lives with two others. . , Young Nat is also said to be one of those flatmates.

“It’s the first time I’ve heard of this,” said Beatty when Materialon Wednesday.