Shane Lowry expresses his anger at caddy Brian ‘Bo’ Martin after losing his lay-up spot 30 yards on the 13th hole at Augusta National during the third round of the Masters.

Lowry hit the long shot of the pin well enough on the 13th par-5 before venting his frustrations. “Don’t give yourself a shot,” he said. “What was af***** s*** yardage. Well done, well done bo. Only 30 yards…