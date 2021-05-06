Only 7,600 is said to get such a better phone Realme launched a phone with 5,000mAh battery

Realme C11 has been listed on e-commerce sites in Russia and Philippines, this model is a tweaked version of Realme C11 launched last year.

In Philippines, the single 2GB + 32GB variant of this phone is listed at PHP 4990 (about Rs 7,600). This Realme smartphone has been launched in Iron Gray and Lake Blue color options.



This smartphone runs on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 and has a 6.5-inch HD + (720 × 1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, let us tell you the processor information is not given on Lazada or AliExpress. However, according to the report by MySmartPrice, it has a Unisoc SC9863 processor.



This new realme phone has 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, as well as memory can be increased with the help of the card. It has an 8MP camera at the rear for photography and a 5MP camera at the front for selfies.