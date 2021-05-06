ENTERTAINMENT

Only 7,600 is said to get such a better phone Realme launched a phone with 5,000mAh battery

Avatar

Realme C11 has been listed on e-commerce sites in Russia and Philippines, this model is a tweaked version of Realme C11 launched last year.
In Philippines, the single 2GB + 32GB variant of this phone is listed at PHP 4990 (about Rs 7,600). This Realme smartphone has been launched in Iron Gray and Lake Blue color options.


This smartphone runs on Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 and has a 6.5-inch HD + (720 × 1,600 pixels) LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, let us tell you the processor information is not given on Lazada or AliExpress. However, according to the report by MySmartPrice, it has a Unisoc SC9863 processor.


This new realme phone has 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, as well as memory can be increased with the help of the card. It has an 8MP camera at the rear for photography and a 5MP camera at the front for selfies.

Related Items:

Most Popular

35
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top