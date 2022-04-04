“Only a few decide for Quebec”, condemns Catherine Dorian

Before speaking, Catherine Dorian was transferred, with two co-spokespersons from Quebec Solidaire (QS), Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois and Manon Massey. Tshereu’s MP says he jumped into politics so that things could change from within.

binding body

Four years later, she still condemns the functioning of the National Assembly.

The National Assembly is an extremely restrictive body, with rigid, outdated, “outdated” structures, which makes freedom of expression and any popular political movement difficult. Katherine Dorian believes.

The MNA for Taschero also says it is difficult to establish the preferences of the majority of voters who did not vote for the party in power.