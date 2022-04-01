Only Fools & Horses’ Raquel actress Tessa Peake-Jones dated co-star for 29 years

Only Fools & Horses’ Raquel actress Tessa Peake-Jones dated her co-star for 29 years.

The 64-year-old actress played Del Boy’s boyfriend and partner from 1988 until the BBC sitcom ended in 2003.

Tessa was originally only signed up for one episode — Dates — but her chemistry with David Jason sees the bosses decide to cast her back in a permanent role.

Del Boy and Raquel had a son, Damien, together, and the character was played by various child actors as they grew up.

Although in the classic 1996 Christmas special, Heroes and Villains, Dale’s brother Rodney (Nicholas Lindhurst) is having a nightmare…